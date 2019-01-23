See Qualifications Of National Assembly Candidates

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Following the dust raised by the publication of candidate’s name and qualifications is yet to rest, as ripples trail their educational qualification presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it has been acclaimed that majority of the candidates claiming to be graduates didn’t tender their degree certificate.

Prominent among who was a former aide of Governor Okorocha now in Action Alliance party, Hon. Kingsley Uju, popularly addressed as an engineer presented only his WASSCE result to INEC, excluding any certificate to show he attended any higher institution.

Trumpeta has revealed the following qualifications of House of Representatives candidates from Imo for the major parties in the state.

EHIME MBANO/ IHITTE-UBOMA

Nwachukwu Austine -AA- FSLC, WAEC, LLB

Okafor Chike John – APC -FSLC, B.SC, G.C.E, M.sc

Ehieze Ijeoma Victoria – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC, LLM

Jonas Okeke – PDP – FSLC, B.SC, WAEC

ISIALA MBANO / OKIGWE/ ONUIMO

Iwunze Simeon – AA- WAEC

Miriam Odinaka Onuoha – APC- FSLC, B.SC, WASC

Chikwem Onuoha Chijioke – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC

Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley – PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.ENG

IDEATO NORTH/ IDEATO SOUTH

Chigozie Obi Pashcal – AA – WAEC

Austine Chukwukere -APC- FSLC, SSCE, B.SC

Ukabam Chukwuma Sunday – APGA – FSLC, WASC, LLB

George Onyeagbor Igbo- PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.ENG

ISU/ NJABA/ NKWERRE/ NWANGELE

Mgbudom Anthony Nwamezie – AA -WAEC

Ugonna Ozuruigbo -APC – WAEC

Obasi Emmanuel Adukpo- APGA -FSLC, B.A, SSCE, HND, OND

Kingsley Chibuzo Echendu -PDP- FSLC, SSCE, B.SC

OGUTA / OHAJI – EGBEMA/ ORU WEST

Chima Uju Kingsley – AA – WAEC

Opiah Goodluck Nannah – APC – FSLC, B.SC, GCE, MSC

Henry Uzor Okafor – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC

Obed Chijioke Achilonu – PDP – FSLC, WASC, BL, LLB

ORU EAST/ ORSU/ ORLU

Ihezuo Ikenna Martins -AA- WAEC

Edwin Ogechukwu Iheanacho – APC – None

Agukwe Elvis Jude Chinyere -APGA- FSLC, B.SC, WASC

Jerry Alagbaoso -PDP – FSLC, B.ED, M.ED

ABOH MBAISE/ NGOR OKPALA

Akwara Patrick Eberechukwu – AA -LLB

Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni – APC – OND

Okechukwu Emeronye Christopher – APGA -FLSC, BA, SSCE

Bede Uchenna Eke – PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.SC

AHIAZU MBAISE/ EZINIHITTE

Ekwelem Arthur Bruno – AA – WAEC

Raphel Uzochi Igbokwe – APC – FSLC, GCE

Marcellius Chinagorom Oguh – APGA- FSLC, BA, WASC, GCE

Emeka Martins Chinedu – PDP – FSLC, WAEC

IKEDURU/ MBAITOLI

Nwafor Chinwe – AA – BSC

Iwuorie Daniel Chibuzo – APC – FSLC, BA, GCE

Kemdi Chino Opara – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC, MSC, PHD

Nwawuba Henry Ndochukwu – PDP – FSLC, BA, WAEC,

OWERRI WEST/ OWERRI NORTH/ OWERRI MUNICIPAL

Nnadi Oforgu Chima Ignatius -AA – WAEC

Obinna Mbata – APC – FSLC, SSCE, LLB

Achogbuo Benjamin Azubuike – APGA – FSLC, WASC, DIPLOMA

Elezianya Ikenna Onyechere – PDP – B.SC, WAEC, ND