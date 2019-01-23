See Qualifications Of National Assembly Candidates

By: Tochi Onyeubi
Following the dust raised by the publication of candidate’s name and qualifications is yet to rest, as ripples trail their educational qualification presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it has been acclaimed that majority of the candidates claiming to be graduates didn’t tender their degree certificate.
Prominent among who was a former aide of Governor Okorocha now in Action Alliance party, Hon. Kingsley Uju, popularly addressed as an engineer presented only his WASSCE result to INEC, excluding any certificate to show he attended any higher institution.
Trumpeta has revealed the following qualifications of House of Representatives candidates from Imo for the major parties in the state.
EHIME MBANO/ IHITTE-UBOMA
Nwachukwu Austine -AA- FSLC, WAEC, LLB
Okafor Chike John – APC -FSLC, B.SC, G.C.E, M.sc
Ehieze Ijeoma Victoria – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC, LLM
Jonas Okeke – PDP – FSLC, B.SC, WAEC
ISIALA MBANO / OKIGWE/ ONUIMO
Iwunze Simeon – AA- WAEC
Miriam Odinaka Onuoha – APC- FSLC, B.SC, WASC
Chikwem Onuoha Chijioke – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC
Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley – PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.ENG
IDEATO NORTH/ IDEATO SOUTH
Chigozie Obi Pashcal – AA – WAEC
Austine Chukwukere -APC- FSLC, SSCE, B.SC
Ukabam Chukwuma Sunday – APGA – FSLC, WASC, LLB
George Onyeagbor Igbo- PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.ENG
ISU/ NJABA/ NKWERRE/ NWANGELE
Mgbudom Anthony Nwamezie – AA -WAEC
Ugonna Ozuruigbo -APC – WAEC
Obasi Emmanuel Adukpo- APGA -FSLC, B.A, SSCE, HND, OND
Kingsley Chibuzo Echendu -PDP- FSLC, SSCE, B.SC
OGUTA / OHAJI – EGBEMA/ ORU WEST
Chima Uju Kingsley – AA – WAEC
Opiah Goodluck Nannah – APC – FSLC, B.SC, GCE, MSC
Henry Uzor Okafor – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC
Obed Chijioke Achilonu – PDP – FSLC, WASC, BL, LLB
ORU EAST/ ORSU/ ORLU
Ihezuo Ikenna Martins -AA- WAEC
Edwin Ogechukwu Iheanacho – APC – None
Agukwe Elvis Jude Chinyere -APGA- FSLC, B.SC, WASC
Jerry Alagbaoso -PDP – FSLC, B.ED, M.ED
ABOH MBAISE/ NGOR OKPALA
Akwara Patrick Eberechukwu – AA -LLB
Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni – APC – OND
Okechukwu Emeronye Christopher – APGA -FLSC, BA, SSCE
Bede Uchenna Eke – PDP – FSLC, SSCE, B.SC
AHIAZU MBAISE/ EZINIHITTE
Ekwelem Arthur Bruno – AA – WAEC
Raphel Uzochi Igbokwe – APC – FSLC, GCE
Marcellius Chinagorom Oguh – APGA- FSLC, BA, WASC, GCE
Emeka Martins Chinedu – PDP – FSLC, WAEC
IKEDURU/ MBAITOLI
Nwafor Chinwe – AA – BSC
Iwuorie Daniel Chibuzo – APC – FSLC, BA, GCE
Kemdi Chino Opara – APGA – FSLC, B.SC, WASC, MSC, PHD
Nwawuba Henry Ndochukwu – PDP – FSLC, BA, WAEC,
OWERRI WEST/ OWERRI NORTH/ OWERRI MUNICIPAL
Nnadi Oforgu Chima Ignatius -AA – WAEC
Obinna Mbata – APC – FSLC, SSCE, LLB
Achogbuo Benjamin Azubuike – APGA – FSLC, WASC, DIPLOMA
Elezianya Ikenna Onyechere – PDP – B.SC, WAEC, ND