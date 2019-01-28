CLASH LOOMS  IN IMO AS APC BARS UCHE NWOSU FROM  OWERRI RALLY 

By Kingsley Amaechi

Following the All Progressive Congress south east women and youth rally held on 19th of January, 2019 which was almost marred with violence due to the presence of Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu at the rally, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has warned none APC members with intent to cause crisis at the scheduled Presidential rally, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, in Owerri, Imo State today to stay clear.

In a statement made available, the national publicity secretary of APC, Mr Lanre Issa Onilu reveals that he is informed on plans by members of the Action Alliance (AA) to storm the venue, create mayhem so as to hijack the APC campaign and further promote the troubled ambition of their governorship candidate, Mr Uche Nwosu.

Mr Lanre recalled that the AA governorship candidate held his governorship rally last Friday at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri without APC interference during and after their programme and therefore, stated unequivocally that their scheduled Presidential rally for today, 29th January, 2019, is an APC rally and the party has no alliance with any political party and would not tolerate attempts by person(s) under any guise to create chaotic atmosphere at the venue.

According to him, “We are using this medium to inform security agencies including the Imo State Commissioner of Police, and the Director of DSS to ensure no individual, group or political party is allowed to create chaos before, during, and after the APC rally. We wish to reiterate that only genuine supporters of our great party and our party members are allowed into the venue so we can have a hitch free rally”.

“The APC is fully in support of all our candidates in Imo State and we would do everything within the laws to ensure the success of all our candidates in the forthcoming general elections. This position has been clearly and repeatedly stated by President Muhammadu Buhari, throughout our campaigns so far.

We urge our party members in Imo State to remain vigilant and ensure the success of our party candidates in Imo State”, Mr Lanre stated.

Meanwhile, it could be recalled that at the south east women and youth rally held on 19th January 2019, at Dan Anyam stadium, tension started when supporters of Uzodinma went to paste his posters at the stadium. The governor’s supporters however tore the posters and flooded the stadium with those of Uche Nwosu. That angered Uzodinma’s supporters which resulted to free for all between the two groups at the stadium. Three persons were said to have been rushed to the hospital after the bloody fight.