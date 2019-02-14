Police Parade Fake Soldiers In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Galadanchi has vowed to arrest anybody found in any act to disrupt the elections in the State.

He made this known at the state Police Command headquarters Tuesday shortly after parading fake soldiers who were apprehended by security operatives recently.

The Commissioner of Police hinted that the fake soldiers were being sponsored by politicians yet to be identified. He declared that his boys must get to the root of matter.

In addition, the CP revealed that there will be zero tolerance this time as police are fully prepared to enforce the law without fear or favour.

He advised politicians and their supporters to be of good behaviour.

While at the state command, Nigeria Television Authority Staff, Mr Kingsley told journalist that his camera man was attacked in the process of carrying his lawful assignment. “While I was videoing the fake soldiers some police men rushed and beat me up” NTA camera submitted.

Andrew Enwerem former Imo Police Command, Public Relation Officer cautioned the camera man for not obtaining police permission before the video on a suspect.

In a related development, police held a special meeting with guber flagbearers in Imo State. In that meeting, all the candidates signed peace agreement and promised not to course trouble during and after the election.

All of them jointly agreed to operate under INEC rules and regulation. The first person to sign was Chief Emeka Ihedioha of PDP, followed by Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, Senator Hope Uzodinma and others were a little bit later.

Emeka Ihedioha and Uche Nwosu dramatically challenged each other. Uche Nwosu who maintained that he is not a small boy boldly went and hugged Emeka Ihedioha at this point everybody smiled.