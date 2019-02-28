Buhari’s Re-election Will  Guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023 – Livinus Okwara

Tunji Adedeji

The Chief executive Officer Of Rimax Computers limited, Chief Livinus Okwara has said President Muhammadu Buhari re- election, to complete the maximum eight years of the north in the just concluded elections held last Saturday will guarantee Igbo presidency for the people of the South- East in 2023 .

Okwara who is also a Chieftain of the All Progress Congress (APC) based in Lagos State stated this yesterday while addressing journalists in Owerri pointed out that Ndi- Igbo which has yet to produce a democratically elected president since the independence now stand a good chance to produce the next president of the country.

He said as far back as 2023 he has always told Nigerians that Buhari is the answer because he’s a just man and has come to ensure justice.

Okwara opined that its Important that Igbos form a front across party lines and across boards . we Igbo’s have to form committee ,so that we can have an Igbo man that is generally accepted by all.

The Igbo man is the tripod upon which this country stands and we must stop in house fight and stop being too partisan.

Okwara who said he had always seen President Buhari as a just man said he is of the opinion that Ohaneze Ndi -Igbo be scrapped.

He enjoined the Igbos to continue to support Buhari and not to allow the ample of opportunity of producing a successor to the President Buhari slip the zone.

He noted that the President is governing Nigeria very well through the boosting of various infrastructural developments in the country.

Okwara who seized the platform to drummed support for the governorship candidate of APC,Senator Hope Uzodinma, called on all Imolites to rally round him for support ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.