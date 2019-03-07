Tony Nwulu  Ambition Swells As Ihedioha, Others Back Ambition

Tunji Adedeji

Support for United Progressive Party ,UPP candidate, Hon Tony Nwulu in the ongoing race for who gets to be the successor to the outgoing Gov. Rochas Okorocha has received a shot of adrenaline with an endorsement from Hon . Uzoma Ihedioha and members of his group named Wealthy Brethren of Nigerian.

The group made up of exclusive body of young businessmen and professionals committed to the survival of good governance and rapid development of Imo State on Tuesday endorsed the gubernatorial ambition of Hon .Nwulu at his residence located at Achike Udenwa Estate, Owerri, Imo State.

Ihedioha who promised to mobilise thousands of their members cut across the 27 council areas in Imo to cast their vote for Nwulu. He said,”we are endorsing him because this is the man that will give the youths of Imo state what we have been craving for.”

According to the Chairman of the Wealthy Brethren of Nigerian, Ihedioha, “The group came up with its position after careful study of the political environment and scrutiny of the profile and agenda of candidates from all contending parties.”

He said Nwulu represents Imo youths in the governorship race assuring him of their support during Saturday’s governorship election.

Ihedioha said, at the same time, the group believes that the lawmaker experience as a legislature and his level-headedness are invaluable prerequisites for handling the intrigues of governing a state like Imo state.

He also pointed out that his members have been charged to draw from various spheres of influence across the socio-economic spectrum of the state to ensure they deliver Hon Nwulu governorship ambition.

According to him, “we are endorsing him because this is the man that will give us what we have been craving for in Lagos .This is the best that can happen to the youths in Imo state. So come out and vote for him. Hold me responsible for this because I know him and I have seen what he can do,” said.

In his brief remarks during the visit, Hon Tony Nwulu said Youths are his direct constituency .He stated that his Not Too Young To Run Act which he initiated on the floor of the House of Representatives was a clear demonstration of his commitment to ensure Nigerian youths are no longer left out in the task of governance of the State.

He said,” I left an indelible mark in the National Assembly. It’s a new beginning and a new dawn for the youths because someone has to take this challenge. Our leaders try to pull us down but we must resist them.”

“Never again will they ask the question where are the youths because I have come to answer the question. I see a Nigeria that will have a dominant of young people at the National Assembly. I truly believe our youths have come of age. We have come to challenge the statusco with our God given wealth. My government is poised to ensuring we move our state to the next level.”

Hon. Kelechi Chukwu ,Mezie Imo Movement Director General, DG In his opening speech enumerated the fine qualities of Hon Nwulu.

He said, as a young man, Imo Youths have seen the zeal in Hon Tony Nwulu and they have no choice than to vote for him as the next Governor of Imo State.