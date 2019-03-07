By: Tochi Onyeubi

A pressure group under the aegis of Imo State Daughters Association, United Kingdom has harped on the need for members of the state to vote credible candidates for the next dispensation, while also advising the youths to shun any act capable of disrupting electoral processes, as they head to the polls on Saturday 9th of March 2019.

Making their intentions known in a radio jingle of Darling 107.3FM Owerri, the group maintained that, their aim is to stand in support with the people’s choices for qualitative leadership and leaders in their benefit.

Appealing to Imolites to look inwardly and carefully select candidates worthy to fill the coveted position of the number one citizen of the state, they reminded the people that the gains of good governance is what the state needs at this critical time and as such, the people must walk the talk with their Permanent Voters Cards.

Speaking with the President and founder of the organization, Chief Dr Councillor Anna Mbachu- Ogbuebile who insisted that, the group is a non political organization with no intention to adopt any candidate, she stressed that candidates must strive to gain popularity with the people who will in turn vote them, to change the fortunes of the state for better.

She reiterated that good leadership is one which uses human face to enact people oriented policies with capacity building and capital projects that will benefit the people and act as a panacea to sustainable development even to the grassroot.

Frowning at youth restiveness during electioneering period, Chief Dr. Mbachu-Ogbuebile regretted that poverty, hunger and greed has been the driving force of violence during elections. She however advised them to think deeply about their future to know if the set life is what they envisioned for themselves.

The pressure group which aims at having a say and working with the government of the day in ensuring massive development of Imo, strengthening of the Girl-child education, good and affordable health care and also to make sure that the resources of the state is used judiciously and for the benefit of the people.

The group made up of prestigious Imo daughters in distinguished professions living in the United Kingdom are, but not limited to Lady Caroline Igwe, Past Mayor of London, Borough of Enfield Chief Dr. Mrs Patricia Ekechi, Chief Rita Nwokeji, His Royal Majesty Theodora Ibekwe -Oyebade, Honourable Welfare Secretary, Lolo Lady Justina Chinyere- Ezigbo Ibe, Eziada Barr. Judith Ibe, Eziada Eucharia Iheanacho- Obi, Eziada Nora Atumonyeego, Eziada Mrs Gloria Umoren, Eziada Mrs Ugo Austin Okereafor, Eziada Josephine Owen, Eziada Chichi Obidiegwu, Eziada Princess Ifem Enwerem, CEO NEASDEN College London, Nikky Emelike and others.