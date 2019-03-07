Nekede APC Members Defect to APGA, Wish Araraume Victory

By Amaechi Kingsley

Ahead of Saturday elections, about 95% members of APC have defected to APGA at Nekede, Ward 7, Owerri West, Imo state, to ensure Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume and other APGA candidates win at the poll this Saturday to recover Imo.

Speaking, on behalf of the defectors, Coordinator and Chairman of APC Nekede, Ward 7, Chidi Ekeh Michael, said they left APC to APGA because APGA is prepared, well positioned to win the elections and recover Imo state from its deplorable condition.

Ekeh, who noted that those who left for APGA were leaders and followers with 95% of them desirous of a better Imo, “we believe strongly in APGA because it is solidly structured and positioned to win the election for the recovery of Imo. We will always follow the Owerri West Apex political leader, Chief CY Amako because he is a selfless leader and a philanthropist. We are calling on Owerri west people to fully vote for APGA candidates in the election for good governance”.

Welcoming the defectors into APGA’s fold at his Irete residence, on Wednesday, Chief CY Amako, Apex Owerri West political leader, charged them to remain steadfast as they will work to the victory of APGA in the election to enshrine purposeful leadership that will incorporate all Imo citizens and make their lives more meaningful. He blamed APC for not having cohesion, regretting that one man dictates for APC, an act which he said negates actual practice of Democracy.

Amako, a firm lover of humanity, said Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is fit to govern Imo because he has the capacity for good governance and will recover Imo for the good of all. “APGA is happy to welcome you all to its fold. It is worthy that you rejoined APGA where you will make difference and be duly recognized so that at the end of the election we have sweet tale to tell. Nekede ward 7 gives bulk vote during election, a sign of victory for APGA which is now deeply dominating at Owerri West. We are electing all APGA candidates so that people can be remembered after election”.

Just as Nze Nnadi Okenwa, former TC chairman, Owerri west and APGA chieftain, Sir Sylvester Odor, said they are fully in support of Ifeanyi Araraume to be governor, saying other APGA candidates are also fit to give Imo the best of legislation in order to turn things around positively.

They said APGA government will give Imo electricity, water, build roads, create jobs and other economic opportunities to productively engage youths, make education affordable and qualitative, overhaul health institutions as well as encourage agriculture, etc to move forward.