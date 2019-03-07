Imo Guber: Samdaddy Urges Supporters To Vote PDP

PDP supporters across the State have been urged to come out en mass on Saturday March 9th, 2019 and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Sen. Samdaddy Anyanwu gave the charge while addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithfuls and members of his Divine Mandate Movement at his residence.

He said the call has become necessary in view of the close of campaign for the governorship election and the issues surrounding the authentic candidate of the party, a matter he said is still in court, thus the need to properly guide his supporters.

Sen. Anyanwu who is currently representing Owerri Zone in the Senate stated that PDP offers the best alternative under the present state of affairs in the State.

“What lies before us this Saturday is a scare opportunity to re-write the history of our State. Our decision on Saturday will be a significant and bold step towards the realization of our shared dream. There is no doubt that the economy and infrastructural architecture of our State is begging for attention and this is the more reason why we must get it right on Saturday”, he said.

Sen. Anyanwu who is challenging the outcome of the PDP governorship primaries in the State in court told his supporters that a vote for PDP on Saturday is a vote for youth and women empowerment, as well as infrastructural and overall development of the State.

He said he has used to the last one year and more to criss cross the State with the message of new hope for the entire State, and tasked his supporters to ensure the victory of the party in their various polling units, while urging them to shun electoral violence.