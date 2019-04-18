Medical Doctors in Imo Begin Strike Action Over Unpaod 3 Months Salaries

Nigerian Medical Association, Imo State Chapter, Commences Strike Action Today

The Nigerian Medical Association, Imo State Chapter, led by Dr. Kyrian Duruewuru, has commenced an indefinite strike action, after a fourteen-day ultimatum.

In a statement signed by the Executive council members, made available to newsmen, during a briefing at the NMA secretariat, along Port-Harcourt road Owerri. The statement revealed that staffs of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu, Imo State specialist hospital Umugwuma and hospital Management board (HMB) enjoy adjusted salary structure with regard to skipping of a grade level, adding that despite 30% slash in salaries, doctors in the state are being owed 3 months arrears of salary specifically January to March 2019.

The statement further revealed that despite several meetings with the state government and its relevant organs, there was no positive response according to the report, the NMA in its resolve after an emergency meeting issued a 14day notice for an indefinite strike action from Thursday 4 April 2019 to the state government on the demand for, immediate commencement of full salary payment of arrears, accrued 30% balance of 40 months salaries, accreditation of departments in IMSUTH, improvements of health facilities, restoration of full subvention from the state government to IMSUTH Orlu, immediate payment of 3 months arrears of salary owed doctors in the state among other demands.

Speaking with newsmen the chairman of the association Dr. Duruewuru expressed dismay on the plights of doctors in the state, in his words “we have notified the state government about our challenges few weeks ago, with no good response. The Imo State teaching hospital has no access road, we have been getting 70% of our salary, in the past 4 years, since January we have not been paid, our hospitals lacks man power, we are demanding our main salary scale, access road, over hauling of health sector in the state “he submitted He maintained that if the above issues are not satisfactorily addressed all doctors in federal institutions as well as private sectors should join their counterparts in the state institution, 2 weeks into the industrial action.

Also speaking with newsmen the public relations officer of the association who also doubles as the president of association of resident doctors Dr. Chukwunta Bright described the state action as an option to the plight of medical doctors in the state reiterating that some doctors even find it difficult to fuel their cars.

Also present at the briefing include former NMA Chairman, Dr. Hyacinth Emele, Dr. Ogaziechi Kenneth, Dr. Mrs Oguzie and host of others.