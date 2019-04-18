IWUANYANWU IMMORTALIZED IN UNICAL.

It was Jesus Christ who said in the synoptic gospel Matthew chapter 5 verse 16″Let your light shine upon men that they will see good work and glorify your Father who is in heaven.’

This statement played out recently at the University of Calabar where Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu served as Chairman /Pro Chancellor, Governing Council, University of Calabar from 2013-2017.

While in the University, Chief Iwuanyanwu took major giant strides to improve the collective status and image of the university. One of the major strides or legacies he left behind in the University was the introduction of Engineering Courses, the building of Engineering Lecture halls, which hitherto were none existent for over 40 years of the institution.

Chief Iwuanyanwu ensured that some conventional Courses which were not being studied in the University were also introduced. They include Mass communication, Food and Science Technology, Fine and Applied Arts, Music, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Anti Corruption Studies among others.

Chief Iwuanyanwu as Chairman /Pro Chancellor Governing Council of the University, devoted so much time to ensure that the University has one of the best Faculty of Medicine in Africa. Today, the Institution can boast of having the best Medical Faculty with an imposing structure – the First of its kind in Nigeria under the able Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Zana Akpagu (Mr Project).

The modern edifice was one of the Structures commissioned during the 32nd Convocation ceremony of the University on Saturday April 13,2019.

As a mark of appreciating the noble works done in the University by chief Iwuanyanwu, the University Council and Senate named the Faculty of Medicine Building after him-chief Iwuanyanwu.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Zana Akpagu, the action was to IMMORTALIZE Chief Iwuanyanwu’s name as a way of appreciating and demonstrating the University Community’s joy over what he did for them.