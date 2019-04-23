House of Reps Speaker

Why Okorocha, Rescue Mission Dumped Chike Okafor

That Honourable Chike Okafor, member representing Obowo/Ihitte Uboma/Ehime Mbano Federal Constituency re-elected for the next four years is seeking to be the next speaker of the House of Reps is not news, but that his political family has dumped him for another aspirant is throwing up concerns in Imo State polity.

Okafor who declared for Reps Speaker surprisingly is not getting the backing of his Rescue Mission team. The lawmaker has been an integral part of the Okorocha Rescue Mission administration having served as commissioner in the governor’s first term.

He not only stood around Okorocha in the first tenure but was among the Reps members in the governor’s camp of APC, Imo State chapter.

Despite all challenges, Okafor was for Okorocha’s Uche Nwosu governorship bid in AA than the aspiration of Senator Hope Uzodinma of his APC in the just concluded election.

Surprisingly, Nwosu in a statement was quoted to have thrown support to Femi Gbajabiamila of Lagos State than Okafor.

Speaking at a briefing last Thursday, Nwosu drummed support for Gbajabiamila stating it is in live with the desire of Buhari and APC.

Similarly, APC House member-elect for Isu/Njaba/Nwangele and Nkwerre, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) who is Gbajabiamila’s south east coordinator also noted that the zone is for the Lagos lawmaker, while other Rescue missionaries like Kingsley Uju and Dr Paschal Obi members –elect for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West and Ideato Federal Constituency also showed support to Gbajabiamila.

Trumpeta however gathered that multiple factors can be said to be responsible. It was learnt that in view of the need to relaunch into the mainstream APC politics and in view of the political setbacks he had suffered, there was need to prelaunch back into the party to seek the face of major stakeholders.

Okorocha and his team are said to be making a reach out to the party leader, Bola Tinubu and the opening route to get Tinubu’s face was to drum support for Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s candidate for Reps.

A sign of this was made public by Nwosu who had earlier revealed intention to mend faces with APC so that he gets their support should there be a re-run election in Imo.

Feelers have it that Tinubu has been Okorocha’s Achilles Heels in APC in recent dispensation hence the need to back his candidate for reconciliation.

Another factor that necessitated Okorocha’s dumping of Nwosu is the leadership factor. It was gathered that those in governor’s camp are worried that should Okafor merit the position his elevated post may torpedo Okorocha and others in profile.

Trumpeta also gathered that the not too impressive run of AA in the governorship election where the party lost to PDP after Okafor had won in previous elections and the House of Assembly candidate for AA, Kennedy Ibe also won sparked off the opposition for his speakership ambition.

Further information has it that because of the volte face of Okafor’s kinsman and political soulmate seeking for speakership position in Imo State House of Assembly in the coming House, Ibe, the opposition against Okafor grew.

Austin Chukwueke Brings Free Health Services to Ideato

No fewer than 5,000 people with various health challenges in Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State have benefited from a 3 day free medical services organized by Hon. Austin Chukwukere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency.

Hon. Chukwukere , over the weekend executed the outreach in collaboration with Mission Savers ,a group of health professionals based in Abuja as over 5,000 out-patients received treatment, while major and minor surgical operations were carried out during the maiden edition.

While kicking off the programme in Ideato South LGA, Chukwukere , said ” despite all odds we have decided to touch many lives of our people .This free medical service will not be the first and last because we have decided to make it a continued exercise. ”

He averred that he was bothered by the poor health condition of some of his constituents, noting that the pitiable situation had led to many untimely deaths in the area.

Chukwukere who seized the platform to thank his constituent for their votes and support in the last election assured that his mandate will be reclaimed soon.

He pointed out that the free medical outreach, which attracted a large number of people in the designated centers was splinted to two centers ,Obodo Ukwu and Amanato communities for proximity sake and to ensure his people receive succor from a team of medical personnel that dispensed drugs and treatment free of charge.

The Federal lawmaker urged his people, especially mothers, to take advantage of the free medical programme, which he said would help reduce maternal mortality and facilitate early detection of illnesses and other preventable diseases.

He maintained that the medi care is also part of his resolve and commitment to ensure a better and far reaching approach towards the good health and well being of his constituents; promising that after the program a lot of people will reclaim their vision and health.

Also speaking, Dr. Ajis Eleazar, the Team leader of the medical personnel’s enjoined the people to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the program.

According to him, “It is meant for rural dwellers in this constituency who ordinarily would not have access to quality health care services due to financial constraints and other logistic problems”

Dr. Ajis further said the outreach focuses on specialized cases like appendices, minor surgery, eye illnesses, pediatrics, urology, anesthesia, ophthalmology, dentistry, malaria, high B.P, hepatitis and typhoid. Regardless, participants will also receive free medicated eye glasses and treated mosquito net.

Owerri Reps Election:

Court Declares Mbata Authentic APC Candidate

By Orji Sampson

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri has ruled that Hon Obinna Mbata as the rightful candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, for Owerri Federal Constituency for the February 23 National Assembly election Trumpeta reports.

Hon Tony Umezuruike had approached the Owerri High Court few days before the National Assembly election in February where he challenged the nomination of Mbata as candidate of the APC for Owerri Federal Constituency.

In their Judgment, the 3 man panel of Judges overruled the earlier decision of the Federal High Court Owerri presided by Justice T.G Ringim, which sought to replace Tony Umezuruike as the APC candidate for Owerri Federal Constituency.

With the ruling of the Appeal Court which has set the records straight, political analysts contend that the legal wrangling had put spanner in the wheel of progress for Hon Mbata, a former commissioner for Finance under the rescue mission government who was in pole position to win the Owerri House of Representatives seat for the APC based on political forecasts at that time.

It is however left to be known if the party APC and Hon Mbata will continue to pursue the appeal filed by Umezuruike challenging the victory of Hon Ikenna Elezieanya of the PDP in the February national assembly election.

Umukoto Progressive Youths Association Commissions 2nd Borehole Project

By Onyenanam Chidinma

Motivated by the need for rapid development, the Executive Council and members of Umukoto Progressive Youths Association, the Youth wing of Umukoto Umudibia Autonomous Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday Commissioned the second borehole Project championed by the association.

The event took place at Umu-Mmegwara Compound, Umukoto Umudibia under the distinguished Chairmanship of (Rtd) Naval Officer Raphael Obiakor who was ably represented, as well as distinguished son and daughters of the community who stormed the venue to collectively appreciate the efforts of the Comrade Unanka Theophilus led youths and to deliberate on the way forward for the community.

In his remarks, the chairman Umukoto Community Council (UCC) Hon. Charles Anozie commended the youth Excos, describing their gesture as a challenge for the incoming administration as well as the entire community. He lauded Mr. Unanka Theophilus for leading the youths in the right direction.

Hon. Anozie who termed the gesture a giant leap said the state government have not assisted in community development as expected by the people of the area, adding that the community have been using their own effort.

The council leader of (UCC), Hon. Anozie said “we are using self efforts. If the government had remembered and subsequently repositioned the community in the area of basic amenities, the mechanic village road would have been tarred. Our electricity supply is also epileptic. I plead with the government to come to our aid. My advice to youths of Umukoto is for them to abstain from all forms of social vices”.

Also speaking the traditional prime minister of Umudibia, Chief Don Larry Ugwuegbulam told Newsmen, he has given the youth of Umukoto royal blessings.

In his special speech, the immediate past chairman of Umukoto Community Council (UCC), Mr. Nnadi Sabastine said water is essential for life. He urged the youths of Umukoto to continue doing good things. He also urged the Imo State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to look towards establishing facilities that are beneficial like hospitals, schools and good roads.

In his address, the Chairman of Umukoto Progressive Youths Association Comrade Unanka Theophilus reeled out some of the achievement of his administration which he described as the promise he made to his people on assumption of office in 2015, in his words “Today the youths have gathered here in Umuatum to commission this borehole, on 11th July 2015 we were inaugurated and we promised to do our best to assist our community as at today a lot has been achieved, we have built a city gate at maternity junction, also at assemblies junction we built a gate, we did a borehole at Umuakaranze iri 2017, earlier in 2015 we bought 2 motor cycles for security , I thank God for giving us the strength. He submitted.

Comrade Unanka urged his successor to trail in the same path of wisdom, he maintained that, lack of public facilities in Umukoto motivated him to go into these projects.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion include, Chief of staff, Mazie Christopher Okpe who represented the Royal Father of the day, HRH Eze Godwin Merenini, Obilobi Damian Anozie, Mrs Helen Amadi who represented the women’s wing, Mr Obiakor Chigozirim, amongst others.