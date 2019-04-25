Prince Maxwell Philips-Igwe Takes a Swipe on Okorocha For Establishing six varsities, 4Polys, 2 Colleges of Education

Prince Maxwell Philips-Igwe Takes A Swipe On Governor Okorocha For Establishing 6 Universities, 4 Polytechnics, 2Colleges Of Education, Creation Of More Autonomous Communities.

*Says They Are Bobby Traps To Destabilize Ihedioha’s Administration.

The former financier and Deputy Vice President ,Owerri Zone Leaders Political Forum, (OZOLPOF),Prince Maxwell Philips-Igwe,has condemned the recent establishment of six universities, four polytechnics, two colleges of education and the creation of thirty five more autonomous communities by Governor Rochas Anayo Okorocha,at the twilight of his administration, describing them as booby traps set for the incoming administration of chief Emeka Ihedioha,to destabilize it.

Prince Igwe, who aspired to represent Owerri zone at the Senate in the 2019 national assembly election, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC,in an interview with a section of the press in Owerri, yesterday, wondered why the governor, before now, didn’t deem it necessary to set up the schools until his unsuccessful bid to impose his former chief- of-staff and son-in-law,Uche Nwosu on lmo people.

According to him,most of the actions of the governor of late were done in bad faith and should be condemned by all men and women of goodwill.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trinity Eagle Foundation, while condemning the alleged looting of government property by officials of the outgoing government, enjoined Imolites not to hesitate in divulging information that would lead to their recovery.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Rt Hon. Ihedioha for the successful inauguration of his transition technical and inauguration committees,stressing that with the caliber of persons appointed into the committees,there is no doubt he will do well.

He urged Imo people to support the incoming administration, pointing out that a lot needs to be done to salvage the state which he said is in a terrible condition.