May 29th: Okorocha Goes Into Hide Out With Appointees, Fails To Appear, As Madumere Undertakes Hands Over

Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State is suspected to be on the run with his supporters and functionaries after packing out from Government House, Owerri.

Unexpectedly, Okorocha did not attend the inauguration of the governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha as he was reported to have carefully sneaked of Owerri on Tuesday evening with some of his cabinet members after a colourful pull out the seat of power. Evidences that the governor went into hide out after he packed out from Govt House became clearer when some of the contractors who said he is owing them N12bn traced him to private house and were disappointed to hear that he has left Imo to an undisclosed destination. His commissioners and key Rescue Mission administration officials who also served his administration were not physically spotted at the inauguration suggesting they have disappeared. It was Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor who performed duties of the absent Governor at the swearing-in ceremony held at Dan Anyiam Stadium.

Madumere was well received by the inauguration committee as the last man standing for the Okorocha’s led government. Immediately he stepped out to perform his last function in Imo State government thousands of people at Dan Anyiam Stadium praised him for his doggedness, he received the Chief Judge of Imo State and gave him the permission to go ahead to perform the swearing-in of Chief Ihedioha as the 6th Governor of Imo State.

After the swearing in Madumere also accompanied the new governor to go round to greet people. There were insinuations that the former governor may have gone into hiding to avoid arrest from anti graft agencies who had been investigating him and family members over the manner finances of the state were handled.

Okorocha had gone to court to seek an order stopping EFCC, Police and other anti graft agencies from arresting him after he loses immunity on May 29.

It could be recalled that the immediate past governor hard a faceoff with his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, even when his impeachment was squashed, Okorocha refused to reinstate Madumere as his Deputy instead he brought the head of service, Mr Calistus Ekenze to be acting as his Deputy instead of Madumere.

Prince Eze Madumere later expressed disappointment on the past governor not pay him his entitlement and salaries, adding that Okorocha must surly reap whatever he sow.