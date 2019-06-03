Even as the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha was reported to have not made any official handover to his successor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, facts are emerging on what he left behind as debt burden.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), Imo State is among those their new governors will contend with debts as they commence the four years administration.

The figures the NBS computed as at December 2018 showed that on assumption of office a whooping N116.9bn debt welcomed Ihedioha, the new governor.

Details of the debt states that on leaving office, the state liabilities Okorocha left behind comprise 59.5 million dollars (N18.2bn) foreign debt and N98.7 billion domestic debt.

Trumpeta was informed that the former governor was quoted to have said that he met N100bn debt when he came into power in 2011. If the governor’s claim of meeting N100bn debt in 2011, invariably he has increased the debt burden after eight years with about N16.6bn.

The new state governor who has repeated that no official handover document has been extended to him by Okorocha however disclosed that Imo State was financially insolvent adding that under his predecessor, N57bn billion arrears of over 77 months is owed to retirees.

Trumpeta can recall that Okorocha before he packed out of Government House, Owerri, Okorocha failed to disclose the debt profile of Imo.

Rather at the last church service in Government House, he merely stated that he has kept N42bn for the new governor.