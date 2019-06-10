Senate: Okorocha Misses At Inauguration Despite Court Order

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

There are strong indications that the immediate past governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha will be missing in action during the inauguration ceremony of the senate on Thursday 14th June 2019, except INEC does otherwise before the time.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has refused to give Certificate of Return to the former governor of Imo State over alleged intimidation meted to the INEC official who claimed he pronounced the result under duress.

It was gathered that a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by one Hon Justice Okon Abang directed the Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to Okorocha but as at Press time, the ex governor was yet to be handed the COR indicating he would miss from the inauguration.

Trumpeta learnt that there is a logjam where INEC may need legal expertise for any action. Aside from the Justice Abang judgment, an Owerri High Court under Justice Njemanze, the State Chief Judge had restrained INEC from giving him the certificate