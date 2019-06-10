The outgoing Senator who represented Orlu zone and the APC Governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodinma is in fresh trouble following the submission of his name for probe by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

It would be recalled that before the 2019 election, the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) had accused Uzodinma of alleged non execution of a contract awarded to him by the federal government. It was only when the Senator went to court to stop the prosecution of the case that he got respite.

But as the Senator has ended his legislative duties in the National Assembly troubles from the SPIP have come up again.

This time, the Okoi Obono-Obla led panel has transferred eight cases involving some politically exposed people to the CCB for probe. Among those lined up is Senator Uzodinma. Others include former Senate President, David Mark, Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Senator Albert Bassey.

The special investigative panel alleged that the concerned individuals acquired property beyond their legitimate earnings and suppressed facts concerning these properties in their assets declaration forms deposited with the CCB.

SPIP said that charges had been filed against the persons concerned at the Federal High Court, Abuja. The case against Uzodinma is before Justice Okon Abang. But the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) recently took over the prosecution of the case from SPIP.