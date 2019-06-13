New Imo Poly Rector, Dr Njoku Resumes Office As School Call Off Strike

Academic activities have resumed at the troubled Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo after the new administration appointed a new Rector, Dr Paddy Njoku.

Imo Poly had been enmeshed in crisis following the decision of the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha to relocate the school to Ehime Mbano and convert the premises to Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The host community, Umuagwo who suspected foul play why former governor Rochas Okorocha would in the dying minutes of his administration undertake such action, also frowned at the decision to make the new varsity a Public Private Partnership, PPP outfit without the identity of the operators made public.

Protesting youths of the host community engaged in demonstration to disrupt academic activities and protested against the PPP arrangement and quick carting away of items in the Umuagwo campus to unknown location by agents of the former Rector.

When the new University arrangement became impossible, former governor Okorocha reversed and appointed a new Rector in Dr Kingsley Ikebudu against the tenure of Fr Wence Madu who had overstayed his welcome at the institution.

However, after the new secretary to the state government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha visited the Imopoly on a fact finding mission, an interface with management staff and unions in the school okayed the appointment of a new Rector who is the most senior teaching staff in line with law establishing the institution, after Fr Wence Madu resigned. Before resigning Fr Madu was said to have nominated two of his cronies not qualified for the position.

Dr Njoku was appointed Acting Rector with effect from June 10th, 2019, thereby ending the crisis as the workers; including academic and non academic staff have resumed work.