Ejifugha Fires Back Nzeruo Over Threat To Life Accusation

By Onyekachi Eze

The Commandant General of Imo State Civil Guards, Chief Donatus Ewe Ejifugha has described the news of threat to life on the immediate past lawmaker that represented Oru East in the 8th Imo Assembly, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo as misleading, false and calculated attempts to ridicule his name.

Ejifugha had reacted to a newspaper publication, where the Oru East lawmaker alleged a threat to kill him during a verbal attack that ensued between them after a recently held function in their area, Awo Omamma.

The Commandant General while dismissing the claims by Nzeruo called on the security operatives and the public to disregard the said publication, saying that he never had any thought of hurting or attempt to do such to a man he had lived to show love and brought to political limelight.

Ejifugha told Trumpeta that, not only that Nkenna Nzeruo is his kinsman, he played a vital role in his 2015 House of Assembly bid, and had remained constant with him till he served out as an honorable member.

However, he asked what he would gain by either killing or harming same person so close to him as a brother, submitting that brothers do quarrel, but at the end make up their differences, even though at the cause of exchanging banters out of annoyance, actions and words could be irrational.

Replying to the road contract accusation, Ejifugha retorted that he was not a road contractor, and that the Nichben junction/Amaji/Umuonwuna road he was referring to him was awarded to one Divacon Engineering company, under the supervision of one Engr. Fidel Onochie.

Still on the road issue, he disclosed that the contract was even signed in 2011-2012 before he (Nzeruo) came to power. He said the past governor, Rochas Okorocha gave him no dime for any road project as he was never a road contractor.

He therefore enjoined Nzeruo to verify his claims appropriately before drawing to a conclusion.

According to the Commandant General, “As a law abiding citizen and security chief who retired honorably from the Nigerian police after 35 years without any dent, I don’t kill or take away life no matter what happens. If I consider one faulty, I allow the law to take its due course, not someone waking up to denting my hard earned reputation”.