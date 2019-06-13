Ihedioha Confirms 100% Salary Payment To Workers, Issues Circular

In what appears to be a confirmation of one of his watchword “my word, is my bond”, the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has made real his promise to pay workers in the State 100 percent salary.

Ihedioha had in a meeting with striking medical doctors in the state promised to pay full salary to all categories of workers. Before he came into power, his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha paid 70% to active workers and 40% to retirees.

Trumpeta learnt that apparently unhappy over the short changing of workers in terms of payment and based on his Rebuild Imo policy, he has followed up via a circular sent to ministries and Parastals for the full payment.

There had been a kind of uproar in the state when workers started receiving May 2019 salary and it was 70% few days after the Ihedioha promise.

Available information from the office of the Accountant General of the State and Ministry of Finance indicate that salary payment vouchers and auditing for the month of May had been arranged and handled before 20th of May under Okorocha. Therefore it was not surprising that civil servants received the usual Okorocha method of 70%.

The new payment circular has been sent to all the Ministries departments and Parastals to start with effect from June, 2019.