Ehime Mbano Lawmaker, Duruji Yet To Return IMHA office Mace

By Okey Alozie

There are fears that the incoming members of the Imo State House of Assembly may either operate with a make shift mace or a new one as there are suspicions that one of the members of the immediate past House, Hon Lawman Duruji is yet to return the one used on the 8th House.

The Ehime Mbano lawmaker was elected Speaker moments after Acho Ihim resigned, but could not rise and preside proceedings of the House because he also resigned a day after.

Trumpeta however learnt that after Duruji was elected, he moved away with the official mace from the premises and never resurfaced until the valedictory session was held to end the life of the 8th House.

It was further gathered that when the remaining members help plenary session after Ihim and Duruji resigned, it was a borrowed Mace alleged to have been gotten from Owerri Municipal Council legislative arm.

A mace is a symbol of authority of any legislative arm of government and no House proceedings in the floor can take place without the well carved item. The 8th House lawmakers did not want the public to know about the missing mace. Our reporter gathered that Lawman Duruji had a cold war with that leadership of the 8th House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Chinedu Offor.

Lawman Duruji who was suspected to have made away with the Mace was said to have been backed by group of lawmakers loyal to Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Acho Ihim the immediate past Speaker of the 8th House.

Acho Ihim preferred Lawman Duruji to succeed him and protect his interest and that of the former Governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha but unfortunately to him, the aggrieved members preferred Chinedu Offor.

This development affected Duruji as he was forced to resign without presiding in any meeting of the 8th House. Lawman Duruji radically left with the Mace.

The few members who supported Lawman Duruji gave him protection and he disappeared with the original Mace.