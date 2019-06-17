Nzeruo Marks End Of 4 yr Legislative Tenure With Thanksgiving •Gets Oru East Commendation



By Onyekachi Eze

The elected honorable member that represented Oru East State Constituency in the just concluded 8th House of Imo State Assembly, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo has officially marked the end of his 4 years legislative tenure with a thanksgiving service and account of stewardship.

Elected to represent Oru East in 2015, Honorable Nzeruo bowed out honorably alongside his colleagues of the 8th House last week, having completed the 4 year tenure as provided by the Nigeria Constitution.

Celebration started with a church service last Sunday, June 16, 2019, held in Oru East, thereafter was a convergence of brothers and sisters across party line in his Awo Omamma residence.

Nzeruo expressed overwhelming joy towards the love, support and trust showered on him by his Oru East Constituents within the four year stay as a member of the State legislature.

He stated that it wouldn’t have been easy if they only gave him their mandate without following up with full support and encouragement.

Presenting his score card, the soft spoken ex lawmaker disclosed that in keeping to his campaign promises for effective legislation, he sponsored many bills which were passed into law, as well as motions.

Top of the bills were; the bill for the abolishing of the ‘osu caste’ system, and abrogation of sharp practices in the pension service scheme.

One of the motions proudly moved include; the recognition and enlistment of Oru East into ISOPADEC, as one of the oil producing LGAs in the State, and many others beneficial to the State’s growth and development.

In furtherance, Hon Nzeruo while taking his constituents to Memory Lane on achievements read thus;

“As the SDC Coordinator then, 10 youthful graduates from the 10 INEC wards in Oru East numbering 100 were enlisted into the civil service job, as facilitated by Hon Nkenna Nzeruo”.

Trumpeta Newspaper also gathered that Nzeruo catered for the hospital bills of indigent patients drawn across board.

According to the data obtained by this paper, due to many court litigations against his emergence in 2015, Nzeruo was said to have only stayed as a lawmaker barely two years and three months as against his colleagues.

On education, over 50 Oru East indigent students benefited from his WASSCE and JAMB support, down to assisting in gaining admissions in institutions of their choice.

Commenting on skills acquisition, not less than 700 participants were reportedly trained with starter packs.

It was also gathered that more than 200 constituents were enlisted into the Federal Government N-Power program, as were given the necessary ladder by the former legislator.

Without hiding his joy, Nzeruo called for unity and togetherness among party men and women irrespective of political inclinations.

In a related development, notable dignitaries present at the get together poured encomiums on him for standing different in the history of effective legislation.

Chief Chime Nzeribe, Hon Odyssey Obioha, Lady Chinwe Okoro, and Chief Benard Nwanaña congratulated him for a job well done in the course of giving sound representation.

They also recalled his ordeals that led to his suspension and 4 others, which they said made him exceptional for putting his constituency first.

While anticipating for a good representation from Nzeruo’s successor, they wished him well in future political sojourn, and urged him to remain resolute.