According to impeccable information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is making secret moves to join Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The reliable source, who confided in this Newspaper said however, the obstacles to the realization of this plot by Okorocha are the All Progressive Congress APC, the Tribunal case he has against the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, via his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu, and EFCC.

Trumpeta sources said that Okorocha presently is just “hanging” in APC because he has no alternative, while his Body and Soul is in PDP.

This Newspaper learnt that as far as matters are concerned, Okorocha has been humiliated and politically drained by APC, and knows that he cannot make any political breakthrough under the APC platform again.

However, due to how things are shaping now, moving to PDP by Okorocha will just be like handing his enemies an opportunity to strike, and therefore ready to endure the torrent condition he has found himself in APC until when the time is ripe for him to make a move.

Trumpeta was told that Okorocha is tired of the cabal in APC that is bent on check-mating his moves in the party, which is to make sure that he does not expand his political horizon more than what is it presently against 2023 Presidential Permutations.

But unfortunately, we learnt, should Okorocha make a move to join PDP, the APC cabal against him will ignite his case before EFCC, and could even “escalate the matter out of hand”.

On the other way round, PDP is said not to be too excited to have Okorocha in their midst again following his type of politics which seems exclusive than expanding.

Meanwhile, many who heard that Okorocha is plotting to return to PDP are not happy as they want the Ex-Governor to face his fate before the various Committees charged by Ihedioha to look into the huge looting that took place in Imo between 2011 and 2019 Okorocha was the Chief Executive of the State.

A majority of Imo people believed that Okorocha did not handle the State affairs transparently, and ruled with only his family and friends who are alleged to have questions to answer.

As it stands now, it seems the former Governor is between the devil and deep blue sea, as he does not know where to run to as his preferred destination is not ready to accommodate him and yet cannot escape from his present political abode, even as he is not happy inhabiting there.