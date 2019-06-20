Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Reps: Drama As Tribunal Disappoints Ex Member, Igbokwe

It was an interesting legal exercise at one of the Tribunal Cases handling the National Assembly matters as one of the witnesses in the case between the APC candidate Hon Nnana Rapheal Igbokwe and the winner of the PDP, Hon Emeka Chinedu, Mr Adeoni Oluwakemi Kenneth, gave further highlight concerning the case.

At the hearing, the official of the Lagos State Ministry of Education who was subpoena by lawyers to Igbokwe almost gave an evidence before the tribunal to confirm that the initial letter he gave to those who made inquries about the lawmakers academic record of post primary certificate was in order.

Igbokwe had before the February 26 election to usher in National Assembly members, gone to court to challenge the certificate of the PDP member and eventual winner, Emeka Chinedu.

According to details of the case, Chinedu won at the appellate court and Appeal forcing Igbokwe to approach the Supreme Court.

But while the case is about to go far in the Supreme Court Igbokwe, the APC candidate approached the Tribunal asking that Chinedu be stripped off his position over certificate forgery allegation.

The Lagos State official Mr Adeoni, Principal of Kuje Secondary School Lagos, at the Tribunal gave an account that suggest that the affidavit he swore against Chinedu’s certificate was not in tandem with earlier letters he had written confirming that the Reps member was a product of the school.

Chinedu’s lawyers who had in possession an earlier latter he had written affirming that the PDP candidate actually was a student of the institution and obtained a certificate tendered it before the court. The document, Chinedu’s lawyer earlier handed to him by the principal was in contrast to the contents of the affidavit he came to testify.

When the witness was asked if he was aware and authorized the letter confirming the said Chinedu’s lawyer tendered after the affidavit the Mr Adeoni responded in the affirmative which was accepted by the Tribunal members.

Trumpeta observed that the said letter which the school authorities had written in response to inquires made by Igbokwe lawyers and civil Rights groups was Chinedu’s saving grace as it confirmed that the Reps member is a certificate holder of the institution with the name Chinedu Emeka Martin.