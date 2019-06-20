What is remaining of the Okorocha’s political structure in Imo State since his tenure expired is gradually decimating in size with other followers relocating to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for political libernation.

Since Okorocha pulled out of Government House, Owerri, his itinerary has been confirmed to Abuja where he struggled to be sworn in as member of the National Assembly after a Federal High Court Ordered INEC to issue him with certificate of Return as Senator of Imo West Senatorial District.

Trumpeta learnt that unlike when the new Orlu zone senator was incharge of the state, where traces of his strong hold of the political structures were noticed everywhere, his force are gradually evaporating with numerous of his die hard allies moving from Imo State to Abuja.

This newspaper has it on good authority that apart from his Nwosu who ran as AA governorship candidate in the last election who is also in Abuja making public appearances with him, other major followers have abandoned the State. A survey revealed that while Okorocha appointed others to work with him at the Senate, majority of those who served his administration moved to the nation’s capital to hang around the ex governor for survival.

One of his trusted allies on Electoral Matters, Barr Steve Asimobi, has been kept busy at the National Assembly as Senior Legislative Aide. Others in Abuja as aides are Hon Ikenna Emeh, Assistant Legislative Aide and Dr Ebere Nzewuji (Personal Assistant).

Apart from the above mentioned person working as officials in Okorocha’s office at the National Assembly, Trumpeta learnt that those who can’t stand the heat of the new administration have embarked on forced relocation to Abuja.

The outcome of their movement is leaving the only political structure; the council chairmen and councilors to battle alone over their removal by the new government.

Available information indicates that in view of the current plight of the embattled council officials who the immediate past House gave orders to the governor to suspend and following their removal from office with the appointment of new Transition Committee Chairmen and Members, no strong Okorocha family member has rallied round to back their struggle to remain in office.

It was learnt that the absence of any top official of the Okorocha regime in the state at present has made the struggle of the chairmen and councilor to be fruitless. This newspaper further learnt that to fight against their removal, the sacked LGA officials are contributing money to launch a court case against the state government.

According to the latest news obtained, the removed chairmen and councilors have gone to court to challenge Ihedioha’s action stating that it is unlawful.