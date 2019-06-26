Yes Party Guber Candidate, Collins Osuagwu Bags PhD From USA University

Tunji Adedeji

Chief Collins Osuagwu, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Zeus Marina Oil And Gas LTD and 2019 Governorship Candidate of “Yes Party” Imo State, on June 20, 2019, received his Doctor of Philosophy in Management from Akamai University USA.

Osuagwu was pronounced worthy and competent for the award after robust defence of his voluminous thesis before a 6–man panel.

Speaking on behalf of the Akamai University USA at the end of the final defence, Douglas Capogrossi, PhD President, said that Osuagwu has satisfied the requirements and thus qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy degree in Management.

“This letter is provided as official notification and acknowledgement that on this date 20 June 2019, Collins Osuagwu satisfactorily completed all formal expectations for the degree of Doctor of philosophy in Management.” The result stated.”

By this, Collins C. Osuagwu, from this day onward, could represent himself with the title of Doctor of philosophy in Management in all business, professional and personal affairs and accrued to himself all right, privileges and honors appertaining thereto.

The certificate further stated: “Having duly reviewed and examined this candidate, this institution award the degree with honor and has been so awarded.”