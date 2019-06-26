Revealed: How Removed Imo LGA Chairmen, Committee Were Dribbled To Swear-In TC Members

By Samuel Ibezim

The tactical finesse adopted by the Imo State governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to smoothly operate and have his way in the administration of the state has continued to manifest.

Just about a week ago, the new Imo Governor swore in 27 Transitional Committee Chairmen and their members in office for six months duration after which he promised to elections.

The swearing in was not a smooth sail Rt. Hon. Ihedioha had to apply ‘Maradona’ like style of politics to convince the lawmakers to screen and confirm the sent names within a shortest time. Also, Trumpeta gathered that the non delay by the governor to administer oath of office to them was to avoid the ousted ‘elected’ chairmen under Ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, getting court injunction restraining Ihedioha from swearing them in.

Also, further investigation revealed that it didn’t go well with some lawmakers of AA descent as they rushed to the house of Uche Nwosu, Imo State Action Alliance gubernatorial candidate in general, to report the ugly development and sought for advice on how to go about it. This attitude of some lawmakers became a blessing in disguise for Speaker Collins Chiji as he gained more trust from Ihedioha who may be doubting his total loyalty. This is because he rejected the gimmicks of a female ranking lawmaker and few other lawmakers that made attempts to discourage him from obeying governor’s order on immediate screening and confirmation of the TC members. Despite name callings and accusing fingers pointed at him of being a weakling, the speaker insisted in carrying out the wishes of the State executive arm.

More so, a ranking lawmaker from Okigwe zone that defected to PDP from AA was suspected to be among the few lawmakers that went to consult Nwosu over Ihedioha’s wish.

However, the governor who had ate and dined with the lawmakers just a day to the submission and screening of the TC members had to reinforce his executive power to ensure that they don’t renegade with the agreement he had with them on it. This timely intervention coerced the lawmakers to unite and follow strictly to his bids.

To ensure full compliance to the TC members arrangement, Trumpeta was informed that the House members joined to inaugurate the other members at their respective councils.