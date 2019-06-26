Loss of Reps Position: Chike Okafor Goes Spiritual

Even as he has gone to court to challenge the decision of a Federal High Court whose judgment relieved him of the Okigwe South Federal Constituency position, Hon Chike Okafor appears to have left the matter before God.

It would be recalled that after Nwajiuba and Okafor battled for the Reps ticket of APC, the latter got the nod while the former moved to Accord party to run.

At the end of the National Assembly election, Okafor was declared winner while the Accord candidate became Runners up. However, a pre Tribunal Court action instituted by one of the aspirants jolted Okafor after it ruled that APC had no candidate to run for the election due to the manner the candidate emerged.

Consequently, Okafor’s Certificate of Return was withdrawn by INEC and handed to Nwajiuba for swearing in. Nwajiuba who also indicated interest to run for the House latter was not mentioned but was among the new lawmakers.

Okafor who served as a former commissioner for finance during the first tenure of Okorocha was also dumped by the Rescue Mission political family who disagreed on his speakership intention. Okafor was dumped by the Okorocha lackeys in Reps for the eventual winner, Femi Gbajamila.

Left in the cooler after Nwajiuba was sworn in and his speakership ambition couldn’t fly, Okafor has gone spiritual.

Trumpeta noticed that the Obowo born banker turned politician always quotes sensitive biblical verses while in prayerful mood.

Though, Okafor is in court, but his faith in God through reciting of Bible verses and calling the name of God appears to have dominated his social media account and posts in recent times.

A deacon of the Pentecostal church and notable Christian for instance on May 13th, 2019, Okafor in his Facebook post states “Except I don’t serve the living God” while showcasing a prayer mood post. On June 9th the lawmaker also made a post from Daniel 3:6-27 of (King James Version).

The next date of June12, (Democracy Day) Okafor recited Romans 8:31-34, 37 which states “8:31, what, then shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us” the quote continues.

Even on June 24, Okafor using a picture where he was preaching the word of God also went philosophical with the biblical sayings.

Trumpeta learnt that after using the court processes, Okafor is also importing Bible verses as consolation hoping to rediscover his mandate.