APGA Approaches Court To Declare Imo Speaker Chiji Seat Vacant Over Defection

Indications are that the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State chapter has set everything in motion to head to court against the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Collins Chiji.

According to impeccable sources at APGA office, the party has planned to declare the seat of the Speaker vacant.

The source told Trumpeta that the Speaker did not follow due process before dumping APGA for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under whose platform he emerged the Speaker of the Imo Legislative Arm of Government.

Trumpeta learnt that a Big wig in APGA is the person pressuring the party to sue Chiji, as this political Heavy weight believes that Chiji humiliated and sold him out by not first consulting him before jumping to PDP.

The political Oracle who sources said is Chiji’s political father is boiling with rage saying “how a Boy I made politically could suddenly betray me and become the third citizen of the State without consulting me”.

Trumpeta was told that Chiji’s movement to PDP is still vibrating within the Imo APGA, as the party felt that it has lost one of its strong forces to the ruling PDP in Imo State.

However, this Newspaper learnt that the APGA big man who is still shocked with Chiji’s attitude has been advised to forget the issue of court case against Chiji as that may not end well to his political profile.

The APGA Big shot, it was learnt has been told to take the Chiji situation as one of those things in politics, as he too had at one time or the order played the same type of politics by disobeying his party and Elders.

“We told him to take it easy. There is no saint in this game. We reminded him that he also plays the game and nobody held it against him. Chiji can return tomorrow. Politics is a game of same interest and not do or die battle” an APGA top Brass told Trumpeta.

But it is yet to be known if APGA has been able to convince the Big Man to change his mind over Collins Chiji’s fate.

It would be recalled that the present Imo Speaker, an American trained scholar came to the House of Assembly from Isiala Mbano constituency in his first term through.

All Progressive Congress, but left APC for a second term under APGA, which he won.

However, the lawmaker had to join PDP to be elected the present Speaker of Imo House of Assembly which was zoned to Okigwe zone that could not produce a PDP Legislator.

“Okigwe zone is happy with the position of Speaker given to us, nobody should try to deny us this position, it is not meant for any individual but Okigwe people. Anybody fighting the Speaker now is fighting Okigwe zone and we will not tolerate that” Prof Obioma Iheduru told Trumpeta.