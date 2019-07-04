In line with his promise to conduct the local government elections in the State in the next six months, the state governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has commenced proceedings to make it a reality.

It would be recalled that LGA chairmen and councilors who served the immediate past administration were removed and a caretaker committee appointed. Ihedioha revealed during their inauguration that the tenure of the TC committee would be for six months after which an election shall be conducted.

The first step from Ihedioha was yesterday when inaugurated members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC under the chairmanship of Barr Julius Onyenaucheya.

The state governor told the ISIEC committee that no time is left as the commission is expected to give 150 days’ Notice of elections as required by the Electoral Act.

According to Ihedioha, Imo people expect the time table soon as the state government would provide the required and enabling environment.

Ihedioha went further to advise them on the need to collaborate with INEC on the issue of Register of voters and best election practice. The officials were also asked to provide a level playing field for all parties and aspirants.