Alleged Forceful Seizure of Land: Imo Assembly To Invite Okorocha, Reps Member, Uju

By Samuel Ibezim

The Imo state government has began process to investigate and possibly recover lands allegedly seized by the immediate past government of the state.

Trumpeta gathered that the state house of assembly yesterday deliberated on the motion to investigate alleged unlawful conversion of lands by the rescue mission government and its principals.

Hon Uche Ogbuagu, the lawmaker for Ikeduru state constituency at the Imo House of Assembly moved the motion yesterday to investigate the unlawful conversion of some government and individuals lands into private ownership, particularly, the IBC quarters Orji to Rochas Foundation College.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise as cosponsor.

Hon Ogbuagu said that for personal reasons, he initially declined to comment on the forceful taking of lands by Ex Gov. Okorocha but had to make a u-turn because of the cry of the people. That Okorocha, his relatives and cronies accumulated people’s land and some died while some are sick because of this.

Hon. Kanayo Onyemachi of Owerri West said that his people mainly elected him to help fight and ensure that their lands are returned as they suffered deeply of this land grabbing by Okorocha.

The Deputy Speaker said that the land victims should be invited for a fair hearing including Gov. Okorocha and Hon. Kingsley Uju and other people accused of grabbing peoples land. That it should be a proper investigation so that no one will accuse them of witch hunting any person.

Hon. Nwosu Anyadike of Ezinihitte State Constituency, said that the culprits and collaborators of Okorocha should be called to justice as they deserve to be imprisoned if found culpable and guilty.

That he calls for total probe of Okorocha’s administration as he messed the State up. That every of Okorocha’s administration and projects were inferior and wasting of resources.

However, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba, said that they should tread with caution on this motion and not to witch hunt people as government is continuum. That even the motion sponsor, Ogbuagu, warned that it should be carefully looked into.