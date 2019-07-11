OWERRI ZONE TRADITIONAL RULERS PLEDGE TOTAL SUPPORT TO GOVERNOR IHEDIOHA

Traditional Rulers in Owerri Zone have pledged their unalloyed support to Governor Emeka Ihedioha led administration in Imo State towards ensuring peace, unity and development of Imo State.

The Royal Fathers from the Nine Local Government Areas of Owerri Zone under the leadership of the Chairman, Owerri Zone Council of Ndi-Eze, HRH, Eze Geoffrey Ejimogu made the promise on Wednesday (July 10, 2019) during their Zonal Meeting in Owerri.

The Traditional Rulers stated that they were in support of the previous Governors of Imo State, both from Orlu and Okigwe Zones respectively and enjoined their Colleagues from Orlu and Okigwe Zones to join hands with them in supporting the present administration in Imo State led by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in order to succeed as Governor.

They however frown at the activities of some traditional Rulers from Owerri Zone, who are trying to distract the Governor with their action, capable of bring disunity, disaffection and advised them to desist from such unpatriotic activities and support the Governor and his team for the rebuilding of Imo project.

The Owerri Zone Royal Fathers who were joined at the meeting by other Traditional Rulers from both Orlu and Okigwe Zone also used the occasion to affirm their total support to the Chairman, Imo State Council of Ndi-Eze, HRM, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri for his outstanding leadership qualities and transformation of the traditional Institution since his assumption of office.

They maintained that any Eze or group of Ezes working against Governor Emeka Ihedioha is working against Owerri Zone and Imo State in general, stressing that such person(s) will be sanctioned appropriately.

Among the Traditional Rulers that spoke during the meeting were Eze Lucky Okoro, Eze D. Nwaigwe, Eze George Eke, Eze Godwin Ejiogu and Eze F/O Nwachukwu.

The Owerri Zonal meeting of traditional Rulers was well attended by Royal Fathers across Owerri,Orlu and Okigwe Zones.