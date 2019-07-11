Elder Statesman Chief P.C Onuoha, and former member of the Imo State House of Assembly of Yore, who has been out of Imo political climate for a while now, has broken his silence from his abode.

In a Save Our Soul SOS message to Journalists yesterday in Owerri, the now aging political oracle called on President Mohammadu Buhari, the Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, to come to his aid as he is now at the mercy of Herdsmen who invaded his Estate with over on hundred cattles.

Chief Onuoha who said he is now old and not too strong lamented that this latest situation has increased his pains as an old man.

Speaking in Owerri, Chief PC Onuoha who was a second Republic Lawmaker under the National Party of Nigeria, NPN said that about three days ago, two Herdsmen controlling about one hundred cattles, broke the Iron gate of his Estate in Uratta, Owerri North LGA, invaded the premises and took over the place, threatening his security man with his little child and wife.

The Ahiazu Mbaise born business mogul of repute said since then, all plea for the Herdsmen to leave his premises have approved abortive, as they maintained they would leave only when it pleases them.

Onuoha lamented that the Estate is fenced round with three gates, and wondered why the Herdsmen invaded a fenced Estate with their cattles, with the Herdsmen even defecating in the open.

Chief Onuoha who said President Buhari is his friend maintained that he is yet to report that matter to police as that would be the final option if the Herdsmen fail to quit his premises with their cattles after tomorrow.

“I am shocked with this kind of development. The Estate is locked and those Herdsmen had to break the gates and invade my premises. The worst is that they refused to vacate even after plea” he said.

He therefore appealed to Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and the commissioner for Police to take over the matter before it degenerates into another issue.

“Buhari is my friend. I know and supported him. I don’t how to reach him now, I would have reported this incident to him” he said.

Chief Onuoha said that this is not the first time the Herdsmen were invading his Estate with their cattles, but said that with what he is now hearing about the activities of the Herdsmen, he is afraid of what the situation may lead to.