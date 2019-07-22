The People of Owerri Political Zone, Imo State cutting across party lines, paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha on Sunday.

The occasion which took place in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise ancestral home of Ihedioha had prominent sons and daughters of Owerri Zone extraction present.

The Nine LGAs in Owerri zone, namely; Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala, Ahiazu Mbaise, Mbaitoli, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ikeduru, Owerri Municipal, Owerri West and Owerri North were represented.

The Leader of the Group, Chief Abrose Ejiogu told Ihedioha that Owerri Zone decided to visit him now, after Orlu and Okigwe Zones had paid same visit, simply because Owerri as the Zone that produced the Governor waited to come last after others had visited.

Ejiogu who recounted how the Ihedioha Governorship commenced, thanked the people of Owerri for their steadfastness and commitment and for working hard for Owerri Zone to produce a Governor of Imo State in the person of Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The Owerri zone Leader also lauded other Zones for supporting Owerri people, adding that it showed togetherness and justice in the present Imo State.

In his response, Ihedioha said he lacked the word to thank Owerri people on how they gave all in making sure Owerri produced a Governor in 2019 election.

Ihedioha made it clear that much as he a son of Owerri, the entire Imo State voted for him, and therefore appealed to Owerri people to bear with him in the sharing of his appointments, as he must also remember other Zones of Imo State who joined Owerri to make him Governor.

He reinterated that appointments will not go round to everybody at the same time, but promised that every person must be carried along.

Present include Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, Reps Members, Hons Bede Eke, Ikenna Elezieanya, Assembly members, Uche Ogbuagu, Philip Ejiogu, Elder Tochi Okereke, Obinna.

Others are, Dr (Mrs) Kema Chikwe, Commodor Luke Ochulor, Gen Ogbonna, Col Lambert Iheanacho,Sir Eustace Eke, Dr Eme Njoku, Bar Soronadi Njoku, Dr Ethelbert Okere, Chief Chris Asoluka, Nze Herbert Chikwe, Chief Emma Nwogu, Hon Livy Oguike, Dr Charles Anokwa, Chief Bon Unachukwu, Chief Mela, Prof Okere, Mrs Akuruka, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon Calistus Mbaoma, Hon Kizzito Onuoha, Chief Ben Mere, Chief Zuby Azubuike, Hon Innocent Ekenma, Chimdi Ejiogu, Uche Ejiogu, Hon Uche Banna, Chief Aham Onyenobi, Chief Chime Aliliele, Chief Oguibe, Nze Ikwu.

Others are Mrs Ononuju, Chief BB Iwuoha, Dr Fidel Onyeneke, Chief Emeka Arriguzo, Bar Kingsley Nzeamechi, Dr Sunny Ogulenwe, Bar Anselem Okorie, Prince Chigozie Okereke, Hon Chikere, Hon Mrs Beatrice Nkwo, Hon Mrs Joe Obilor ,Dr Anselem Opara, Engr Iyke, Chief Charles Abara, Kelechi Nzewuihe and others.