OCDA REVENUE AGENCY FORUM TO INCREASE IGR FOR IMO STATE

Following the adoption of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, by the government of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the Owerri Capital Development Agency, OCDA, Revenue Agency Forum has pledged to increase the internally Generated Revenue, IGR, for the state. Arising from a crucial meeting in Owerri, the state capital, the forum noted with satisfaction the quest by Governor Ihedioha to harmonize all the state accounts through the TSA stressing that they will contribute to the policy goals of the administration by generating more revenue for the state. A spokesman for the forum who do not want his name in print said with the cordial relationship between the OCDA management and the forum, more commitment will be made to generate more revenue for the state government. He disclosed that their forum has been contributing immensely to the revenue of OCDA pledging however that with the recent government friendly gesture, the forum will generate more revenue for the state government. While pledging their unalloyed support for the government of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the forum commended him for the bold initiatives in repositioning the state through sound policy which they believe will better the lives of Imo people. The forum advised developers within 15km radius of OCDA to always cooperate and pay the necessary rate and obtain valued documents. While congratulating the new OCDA General Manager, Sir Chimdi Ejiogu for his meritorious appointment, the forum commended him for establishing a cordial relationship between them and the staff and urged him to see them as partners in progress.