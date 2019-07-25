Miracle: Egbu Diocese Anglican Bishop Get Second Child After 12 Years

For the family of Bishop Geoffery Enyinnaya Okereafor, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, smiles, songs and joy reign supreme in the House hold as God pours His endless Blessings on the top clergy and wife, Ngozi, otherwise called “Mama Egbu”.

According to information reaching TRUMPETA, the Bishop’s wife, Ngozi, on Wednesday gave birth to a bouncing baby Boy after Twelve years of waiting.

Trumpeta learnt that the Boy, the first male for the Bishop and wife, came in shocking and surprised way.

Trumpeta learnt that on that fateful Wednesday, Lady Ngozi, called Mama Egbu, was present at FEED OUR SHEEP church in Egbu, Owerri North LGA Imo State for the confirmation, and admission of women.

However, barely an hour after she left the ceremony, a call got to the husband, Bishop Geoffery Okereafor, that his wife who just left the occasion had been delivered of a Baby Boy.

The Boy who has been named Enyinnaya Junior, is the first male, and second child of the Bishop.

Trumpeta learnt that Enyinnaya came twelve years, after Mama Egbu had given birth to her first and only child Chidiuto.

Chidiuto herself came after the couple had waited for eight years.

Sources told Trumpeta that the Bishop is in cloud Nine with happiness and thanks to God, as mother and Baby are in sound health.

Trumpeta uses this forum to congratulate the Bishop on God’s showers of blessings on his family.