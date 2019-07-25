Strong indications emerged at the weekend that more business outfits traceable to extended family members of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, may be kept off public use and put under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC during the week moved into Imo State to embargo some properties belonging to the ex governor and family members.

According to the commission in its official website, some properties traced to the former governor as well as those of his family members and cronies were marked.

“The marking of the properties which is a fall out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the commissions invitation for questioning on the property of the acquisition” it stated.

Going further, EFCC names the places as “Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex- governor Okorocha; markets square Super Market, All- In- One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okorocha.

“Other properties are; East High Academy and East High College owned by Okorocha’s daughter Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi million naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife”

Trumpeta learnt that with the investigation of businesses allegedly owned by Okorocha and family members, other outfits traced to the first daughter of the former governor, Uloma and husband Uche Nwosu may come under investigation.

Westbrook hotel in New Owerri area of Imo State and House of Freeda, a fashion and eatery outlet also in New Owerri and MCC/Uratta Road are said to be part of Uloma/ Uche Nwosu business empire.

This newspaper can recall that House of Freeda on MCC/Uratta road came into existence some years after Okorocha became governor and appointeed Nwosu an aide in various capacities, before the Westbrook hotel and another branch of the House of Freeda on Porthacourt came into existence. It was also gathered same fate may befall Ezinne Farms, at the back of Shoprite on Egbu Road alleged to be part of Nwosu’s investment. Nwosu and Uche Nwosu business outfits may not escape eagle eye of the EFCC as the Hive said to be a hospitality outlet of the second daughter, Uju Rochas Okorocha-Anwukah on Okigwe road is also on the anti graft agency watchlist.

A source who offered not to be quoted revealed that the EFCC fear has gripped workers at the Uloma/Uche Nwosu joint businesses following the investigations. “I can tell you that staff at the various places Okorocha and family members have businesses are shaking because of this development. Worse hit are those at the House of Freeda, Westbrook hotel and Ezihe Farms. Since EFCC is undertaking discreet investigation, what everybody working at the locations is worried about remains the possible red mark of EFCC asking everyone to keep off.