Imo State governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has expressed that he cannot be intimidated to abandon part of his civic responsibilities as the number one citizen of the state.

Ihedioha made this known at a church programe on Sunday were he said that it is his responsibility to protect the state and her assets.

The governor at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri, said ” This is a period to take stock, to correct ourselves, and re-energize ourselves, and restore the lost glory of our state…The challenges are very huge” he said.

He reminded the people that, ” We have a common destiny, we have younger ones who are coming after us, and they are watching…how do we encourage people to go with their loot, if we do, then others will do the same…I want to assure of our readiness, and the dedication of the government of Imo State under my watch to work for the good of the people no matter the intimidation…I cannot be intimidated…it is my responsibility to protect the state and protect her assets”.

“He equally used the opportunity to reiterate his resolve not to approve the creation of any other Autonomous Community in the state. Stating that the balkanization of the state into over 700 autonomous communities has not added any value to the state, instead has encourage divisions among sister communities”