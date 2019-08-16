By Okey Alozie

The Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has reassured Mbaise people that he will not go back on his word of carrying everybody along in the scheme of things.

The Governor who is an illustrious son of Mbaise made the reaffirmation at the 2019 Iriji festival held at Aboh Mbaise as he gave the assurance when he was making his speech. According to him, better days are coming therefore “there is no course for alarm”.

The Governor who hails from Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State said he is going to Lift Mbaise to an enviable position adding that he is not going to witch hunt anybody or group.

Governor Ihedioha also called for support from Imo masses as he maintained that Imo State must be rebuilt.

He urged youths and women of the state to take advantage of his rebuild programmes to excel in life.

The event was heavily attended by some political allies of the Governor including Sokoto State Governor, Tambawal, that of Enugu State, Ugwuanyi, former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa among many others as well as top functionaries of the “Rebuild Imo” administration.

The presence of the Governor added no doubt glamour to this year’s Iriji ceremony as the people of Mbaise Nation used the forum to give him a special reception.

People from different walks of life attended the ceremony including; The Royal fathers, Ezeji’s and Ezuruezu Mbaise group were all in attendance. HRH Eze Charles Iroegbu, the Ezii 1 of Umuezie autonomous community in Nguru Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers expressed happiness on the style of dress of the royal fathers and Ndi Ezeji’s.

He explained that Mbaise people are blessed with natural resources, adding that the Iriji Mbaise is now a national festival and the biggest cultural festival in the South East.

There were cultural dances to entertain visitors as well as to showcase the rich socio cultural heritage of Mbaise nation.