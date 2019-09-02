Fresh Trouble In Imo Poly As Two Deputy Rectors Face Removal

Uneasy calm is pervading Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo as moves to remove the two Deputy Rectors Messer Charles Ejeka and Obi Echefu get underway.

Available information to this newspaper has it that based on the acting position of the new Rector, Dr Patrick Njoku, the position of Deputy Rector should cease to exist, pending either confirmation or appointment of a substantive Rector.

Trumpeta learnt that the two Deputy Rectors were appointed during the tenure of the recently removed Rector, Rev Fr Wence Madu who had completed his tenure since two years but still remained in office.

Another report from the school has it that based on the exit of Madu who worked with the duo during his tenure as substantive Rector, they were expected to leave office immediately since an acting Rector has been appointed.

It gathered that their removal will be announced any moment even as staff and management of the institution alleged that due process and laid down rules for appointment of Deputy Rectors were not followed in the appointment of Ejeka and Echefu by Fr Madu.

Apart from the exit of Fr Madu which has nullified their positions, academic staff and management members are asking for their removal as the appointment was not in tandem with the conditions for appointment of Deputy Rectors.

It was however revealed that unlike previous exercises where elections were held to elect Deputy Rectors, accusations are high that the deputies to the Rector are not qualified if ranking status obtainable in the higher institution is allowed. It was learnt that one of the Deputy Rector is alleged to be a Phd student who joined the school in 2013 whereas other eminently qualified lecturers with Phd were neglected. They were appointed and not elected as allowed by Imo Poly statue.