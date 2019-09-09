Anxiety Imo As  Guber Tribunal Relocates To Abuja For Judgment

By Okey Alozie

A new wave of uneasy calm is spreading across Imo State following the end of submission of addresses and closing of cases by all parties involved in the governorship tribunal of the state.

The anxiety is not unconnected to the decision of the tribunal to move to Abuja for the judgment.

Trumpeta learnt that tension increased when the tribunal judges after the final day for addresses and adoption of cases, failed to announce dates for judgment.

Rather, what filtered in was reports that the judges would relocate to Abuja for the judgment.

All the final adoption of addresses, the lawyers of the APC candidate Senator Hope Uzodinma, that of Uche Nwosu and Ifeanyi Araraume of AA and APGA respectively made their final presentations to close their cases.