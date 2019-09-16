The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC may have put more pressure on former First Lady of Imo State, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha to find out her source of income.

Nneoma’s husband and former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha while reeling out reasons why EFCC is after the family said the anti graft agency is worried and probing how the former governor’s wife amassed enormous wealth to get number of property under investigation.