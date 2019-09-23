Aftermath of Tribunal Verdict: Fear Grips Imo PDP Chiefs Over  Member’s Murder, Kidnap of LGA Chair

Mixed feelings are trailing last Saturday’s victory secured by the PDP Governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha at the tribunal as two of its members are casualties to gun men attack.

Barely 24 hours after Ihedioha’s victory which threw thousands of the party’s supporters into frenzy during the celebration, sad news later greeted the members when death came knocking.

While a top staff of the Recovery Committee of the state government and strong PDP member, simply identified as Bruno was allegedly shot dead at the popular Cherubim Junction on Whetheral Road in the state capital, the party’s Chairman for Owerri-West Local Government Area (LGA), Comrade Uzochukwu Azuatalam was abducted yesterday by unknown gunmen.

The sad event occurred when Comrade Azuatalam was making his way back home after a political meeting in Ohii Owerri-West LGA. It was reported that his abductors trailed him from the said meeting and picked him up, after double-crossing his vehicle along the road.

Sun is yet to know if it was a case of assassination or kidnapping as his supposed abductors are yet to make a contact. His whereabouts are also unknown.

All efforts to reach the police public relations officer of the police on this report have proved abortive.

The worker in the Committee on Recovery of Movable Assets of Imo State Government was shot dead on Sunday evening by an unknown gun man, around Cherubim Junction Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri. It is not yet clear who the perpetrators of the dastardly act are.