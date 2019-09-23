Apart from confirming Emeka Ihedioha’s victory as the governor of Imo State last Saturday governorship election petition Tribunal, has caused slight disturbances in the emerging political romance between the camp of the APGA governorship candidate Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and that of former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Before the Tribunal gave judgment which dismissed the three candidates of other parties who challenged Ihedioha, Trumpeta was informed that a fresh political marriage between Araraume and followers of Okorocha otherwise known as Agburu was brewing.

This newspaper was reliably informed that when agents of Okorocha under the Rescue Mission political platform discovered that marketing the candidacy of Uche Nwosu would be difficult should there be a re-run if the March, 9, 2019 election governorship election was cancelled, some Rescue Missionaries decided to seek alliance with Araraume than the APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma.

According to details available to Trumpeta, the Okorocha allies found out that a pact or rather political understanding with Araraume would be better than Uzodinma should there be a re-run. In view of the expectations of a re-run, before the tribunal judgments some egg heads were reported to have opened talks with the Araraume group on possible political affinity.

It would be recalled that during the governorship primaries of APC, a major division was created in APC Imo State chapter whereby the Coalition group produced Uzodinma while the Okorocha group went to AA to pick the governorship ticket. The demarcation separated the two camps forcing the Okorocha group to seek partnership elsewhere.

Before now, it was reported that secret meetings had been going on about the political marriage until the Tribunal judgment put asunder.

Latest reports available also disclosed that since the judgment was made, those of the Okorocha group are reluctant to continue with the merger discussion.