Why Govt Introduced “Clocking” System in Imo LGAs-Eze Mayor

The Special Adviser (SA) to Imo State Governor of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Mayor Eze has lauded the introduction of “Clocking” system in Imo State Local Government Areas.

Speaking in Owerri, the Special Adviser who said that the clocking system was one of the best ingenuities of the Governor Emeka Ihedioha administration stated that it was introduced to fish out Real staff of the LGAs, from the “ghosts”.

Explaining further, Mayor Eze disclosed that the “clocking” system is a method whereby all staff in Imo LGAs will thump-print their fingers into the computer, which records their attendance to work every working day, and also “clock” out after close of work.

The former Local Government Chairman of Orlu LGA said that the method not only check-mate absentism, but also help in identifying authentic staff of the LGA, and exposes ghost workers.

He said that the introduction of clocking system was resisted by some workers, which he said was surprising to him, but added that even within a few days of its introduction, the system has exposed a lot in the LGAs.

He said that any staff who is against the system must have something to hide, pointing out that there is no going back on the exercise.

Mayor Eze said it shocks him why some Imo Local Government Areas spend as much as Fifty million ( N 50m) Naira on monthly salary alone, wondering where such LGAs would get money to fund other important projects for the masses.

He called on NULGE to ask LGA staff to embrace the method, as it is a model and would save a lot for other important projects in the LGAs.

On the allegation that Imo LGAs are being teleguided from Owerri, he said that apart from stadium and secretariat which LGAs were asked to construct, in the case of those LGAs who does not have them, all other LGAs are carrying out projects in relationship to their peculiar challenges, adding that while some embarked on Health centers, others are carrying out emergency road repairs, Electricity projects, Halls, etc.

Mayor Eze said that he is happy that everyone is now talking about goings-on in Imo LGAs, which is an indication that life has returned to Imo Local Government Areas that were dead about four months ago.

He advised Imolites to be patient with the Emeka Ihedioha regime which has just spent three months in office, adding that after four years Imo people will be happy.