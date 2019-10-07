Mercy Eke, a native of Umuanyalu, Egbu, in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has won the star price of thirty million naira (N30m) of Big Brother Nigeria BBN Reality Show.

Mercy aka Lambogini, defeated other twenty six (26) contestants to come tops after spending Ninety nine (99) Days in the Big Brother Nigeria House.

Mercy went away with Thirty Million Naira (N30m) cash, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and endorsements from various companies, totaling her take-home Sixty Million (N60m).

Speaking to her mother in Egbu, Mrs Eke told Trumpeta that she is shocked that God could bless her so overwhemly through the daughter who is now N60m richer.

“She is my last daughter and has remained a good girl since she was born.

She started having sense of responsibility very early in her life even though she is the last in the house” Mrs Eke told Trumpeta.

Her uncle, Uzoma Jam Eke who spoke to Trumpeta from Lagos where he went to help Mercy document her prices said that she has brought fame to the family, as crowd of people have been besieging their modest House in Egbu since the news broke out.

“God has been so faithful to us. The Eke family are happy and proud of Mercy. We remain grateful to God for this wonderful blessing” Jam Eke told Trumpeta.