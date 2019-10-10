Sex For Mark: Imo Lecturers Trouble As Female Students Raise Alarm

By Okey Alozie

Female students in Imo higher Institutions have raised serious alarm over sexual harassment and sex for mark which most lecturers have now adopted to gain advantage of the ladies in schools.

Our roving reporter who visited higher Institutions in the State observed that the female students are now living in perpetual fear as a result of this development.

Some of the girls were bold enough to open to appeal to the State governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to come to their rescue as the school authorities in most Higher Institutions in the State giving them any protection at all.

Government officials who reacted on this condemned the act.

Against this back drop the State government is said to have re enforced the public Complain Commission in the various Institutions in Imo State.

This newspaper gathered that the aggrieved female students have been directed to complain against those lecturers who are into the business of “sex for mark” and sexual harassment on the female students.

In a related development, Imo Higher Institutions has reported to have bared course mates from attending sex romps victim’s burial.

The female victim among the three out of four FUTO students who died at certain sunshine castle hostel Ihiagwa in Owerri West Local Government of Imo State, Onyinyechi Okafor, during a sex romp has been buried. The victim was said to have died after allegedly taking Tramadol tablets and Indian hemp before embarking on a sex spree, by taking turns in having sexual intercourse with the female sex toy. She was buried on Thursday at her home town at Ihiala Anambra State. Our reporter gathered that her course mates were prevented from attending her burial ceremony.

Those who reacted to the sex romp news described what happened as a show of shame but blamed the school Authorities of not allowing the course mate to go for the burial.