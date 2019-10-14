There are strong indications that the Action Alliance, AA candidate in the last Governorship Election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu May relax on his continued pursuit to become the governor of the State.

This is coming even as he is among the trio who have intensified efforts to challenge the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha at the Appeal Court after the Tribunal gave the PDP candidate clean bill of health to continue in office via judgment.

The sign that Nwosu may not attach much importance to the Appeal Court case and give support to the APGA candidate, Ifeanyi Araraume arises from recent developments in the political scene of the State where those who lost out to Ihedioha are reported to be forming great alliance to torpedo the PDP candidate.

It was gathered that even before the Governorship Tribunal gave its verdict which confirmed Ihedioha’s victory, discussions had opened between the camp of Araraume and sympathizers of Okorocha and Uche Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt that the two groups had worked out a plan that should the Tribunal order for a rerun, the Okorocha/Nwosu political family would form a strong alliance to allow Araraume be their standard bearer.

The desire was premised on the fact that since Imolites failed to support the candidacy of Uche Nwosu because of the Okorocha factor, allowing Araraume carry the flag for them would be better for them all.

Now that the matter is before Appeal Court with those who lost out querying Tribunal decisions, Trumpeta was informed that the alliance talks have resumed.

Part of the highlight of the talks is a possible withdrawal of Nwosu from the Appeal Court matter to back Araraume get should there be a rerun order.

Trumpeta gathered that despite going to Appeal Court, Nwosu may have subtly agreed to the secret arrangements to back Araraume when some major players on his side are reported to be involved is high level secret meetings with Araraume over the Governorship Election.