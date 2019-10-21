Group Mobilizes for Recall of Imo Lawmaker

Prominent indigenes of Owerri West LGA have taken a swipe at the member representing Owerri West Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Kanayo Onyemechi over what they termed his poor representation.

According to them, Onyemechi popularly called “Egbeejiejeogu” of Owerri West has not sponsored any bill, or raised any issue concerning the state of rural roads in the constituency or even spoken a word on the floor of the House.

Their spokesman, Martins Eze said the people are dismayed over the inept performance of the lawmaker so far.

Eze said apart from not sponsoring any bill, or even uttering a word on the floor, Onyemechi has not deemed it fit to raise concerns over the deplorable state of rural roads in Owerri West LGA like his counterparts of Ikeduru, Owerri North and Mbaitoli did.

He described Onyemechi as ineffective representative who was imposed on the people of Owerri West Constituency.

While accusing Onyemechi of being bereft of modern legislative skills, Eze disclose that they would soon apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the recall of the lawmaker.

When contacted through telephone, Hon. KanayoOnyemechi dismissed the threat of the group to recall him.