Abuja Coalition Against Ihedioha, A Jamboree, Says APGA Factional Chairman, Charles Iwuala 

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progress Grand Alliance APGA, Mr John Iwuala has disassociated his party from the partly by some party leaders in Abuja.

Some opposition political parties in the State led by former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu and other political forces, had met in Abuja recently where they floated a coalition, geared towards shaping an opposition against Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of APGA in reaction to the development described the Abuja parley as “August meeting” because the leadership of APGA in the State never approved or authorized it’s participation or involvement in the said meeting.

He said Senator Ifeanyi Araraume attended the meeting on his own and not on the party’s behalf.

He said “APGA is not part of the Coalition which is an August meeting.When you talk of a Coalition, we should know what every political party is bringing on the table.

” That is how a Coalition is being discussed and formed. But we have not seen none of this, that is why we said that the Abuja meeting was simply an August meeting. We are not part of the coalition” he said

The party had also issued a communique after an emergency meeting in Owerri where it also distanced itself from the Abuja meeting.

“Imo State APGA cannot under any circumstance or situation sojourn under one roof with some champions of the so called coalition because of their known antecedents to destroy the party permanently but couldn’t succeed.

” Our party has no more business with which such people no matter how much they try to fake repentance” part of the communique reads.