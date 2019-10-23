250 Bank Accounts: Heads To Roll As Imo Assembly Investigate Operators

There are strong indications that all those involved in the alleged opening up of about 250 account under the name of the Imo State government will soon be known and prosecuted. Part of the revelations Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha made when it came into office as Governor of Imo State was the discovery of about 250 different accounts bearing name of the State government.

While giving reasons why has administration would open a Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, Ihedioha opined that the 250 accounts could have been used to siphon money of the state by the individuals who were signatories to these accounts.

At the resumed plenary session of the State Assembly after a month break, the lawmakers agreed to probe the said 250 fictious accounts.

Trumpeta learnt that the investigation by the House of Assembly may open a can of worm on how individuals, especially former appointees of the immediate administration exploited the system during their tenure in office to allegedly defraud the state through the fictious accounts.

Information available to the newspaper has it that most of the ex appointees in charge of revenue and income into the state coffers opened various accounts they used to within draw monies into private use.

Further to what Trumpeta gathered, the suspected former officials were also said to have not only withdrawn monies in the accounts but also shut it down when it became obvious that Okorocha’s preferred successor won’t take over as the next governor.

Already, the probe has thrown fear into the minds of former state actors who operated state accounts and tampered with funds available in it.